Hungary cbank held rates steady in unanimous March decision -minutes

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

The National Bank of Hungary left key interest rates unchanged in a unanimous decision last month, the bank said in the minutes of its March 24 policy meeting on Wednesday.

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left key interest rates unchanged in a unanimous decision last month, the bank said in the minutes of its March 24 policy meeting on Wednesday.

"In order to preserve effective monetary policy transmission, the Monetary Council was ready to take further measures to provide additional liquidity," the minutes said.

The bank unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates on Tuesday and announced a bond-buying scheme and a massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The next policy meeting is due on April 28.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters