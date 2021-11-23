Hungary cbank buys HUF 15 bln worth of bonds, scaling back purchases

Krisztina Than Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary's central bank bought 15 billion forints ($45.42 million) worth of government bonds from commercial banks at a weekly auction on Tuesday NBHT1.

The bank bought 5 billion forints of 2026/F bonds at an average yield of 4.36%, five billion of the 2029/A bonds at a yield of 4.41% and a further 5 billion forints worth of 2033/A bonds at a 4.42% average yield.

($1 = 330.2500 forints)

