Hungary cannot sit back once inflation falls into single digits -Orban

August 18, 2023 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hungary cannot sit back once the pace of price growth falls into the single digits from the highest levels in the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that 5% inflation next year would be a "tolerable" level.

The 2024 budget was approved with a 6% inflation forecast, which Orban said was the minimum that must be reached.

"If the Competition Authority works well and the government makes it clear that it does not allow unjustified price hikes, then this 6% could come in at 5%," Orban told public radio.

