Hungary cannot sit back in fight against inflation, Orban says

Adds more comments, detail

BUDAPEST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hungary cannot sit back in its fight against inflation that hit the highest levels in the European Union, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, noting there was scope to improve on the 6% inflation forecast in the government's 2024 budget.

Central Europe's households have been squeezed by high inflation driven largely by soaring food and energy prices. Hungary's inflation peaked above 25% year on year in the first quarter before slowing to an annual 17.6% in July.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) was the first in central Europe to start cutting its interest rates from 18% to 15% by August, but high rates have crippled lending.

Hungary's 2024 budget was approved with a 6% inflation forecast, which Orban said was the minimum that must be reached.

"If the Competition Authority works well and the government makes it clear that it does not allow unjustified price hikes, then this 6% could come in at 5%," Orban told public radio.

"A 5% inflation level would be tolerable, especially if in tandem with that, the interest rates on loans required to keep the economy running also decline."

Orban said the economy would return to growth in the second half after second-quarter figures this week showed a 0.3% contraction from the first quarter as rampant inflation hurt purchasing power and slammed the brakes on consumption.

"The figure we see is not good. Economic growth in the second quarter declined in a rather ugly fashion. But the good news is that this is already behind us, we are past this, we have survived this," Orban said.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.