Hungary c.bank left rates unchanged in unanimous vote in May -minutes

Contributor
Gergely Szakacs Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision to leave interest rates unchanged at the May 25 policy meeting was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday.

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision to leave interest rates unchanged at the May 25 policy meeting was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday.

"Members of the Monetary Council expressed their unanimous commitment that they are ready to tighten monetary conditions in a proactive manner to ensure price stability and mitigate inflation risks," it said.

The next policy meeting is due on June 22.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters