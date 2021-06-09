Hungary c.bank left rates unchanged in unanimous vote in May -minutes

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) decision to leave interest rates unchanged at the May 25 policy meeting was backed by all rate-setters, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday.

"Members of the Monetary Council expressed their unanimous commitment that they are ready to tighten monetary conditions in a proactive manner to ensure price stability and mitigate inflation risks," it said.

The next policy meeting is due on June 22.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

