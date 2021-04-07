Hungary blocks Aegon unit sale in 'surprise' move

VIENNA/BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - Hungary's interior ministry has blocked a planned takeover of Dutch insurer Aegon's AEGN.AS Hungarian arm by Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) VIGR.VI, the Austrian insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

A VIG spokesman said the decision came as a "complete surprise" on Tuesday afternoon as the Hungarian finance minister had signalled the deal was was on track.

VIG agreed in November to take over Aegon's eastern European business for 830 million euros ($986.29 million) and expected to close the deal, which includes 15 companies in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey, by the end of 2021.

The business includes insurance companies, pension funds, asset management and service companies with combined premiums of around 600 million euros and 4.5 million customers.

"Hungary is most important to us because we will become the market leader here," the VIG spokesman said. Hungarian companies account for two thirds of the premium volume to be purchased.

Last year, VIG reached a premium volume of 288 million euros and a pre-tax profit of 8.4 million euros in Hungary.

"Without Hungary, the whole deal would have to be questioned," he said, but added VIG expected a clarification that would allow the deal to happen.

The Hungarian interior and finance ministries did not respond to emailed Reuters questions.

Hungary's right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has repeatedly said Hungarian companies or the state must hold majority stakes in sectors including finance, energy, media and trade.

Citibank said the announcement created uncertainty as Aegon wanted to use the proceeds from the deal to increase financial flexibility to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic.

If the transaction does not close, Aegon's expected cash flow would fall to about 1 billion euros from 1.9 billion by the end of the year, without affecting solvency, Citi added.

