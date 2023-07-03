Hungary asks for extension on EU exemption to allow MOL to export Russian-origin oil products -minister

BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - Hungary will ask the European Union for a one-year extension on an exemption from sanctions against Russia that allows refiner Slovnaft, part of Hungarian energy firm MOL MOLB.BU, to export products refined from Russian oil to the Czech Republic, Hungary's foreign minister said on Monday.

Peter Szijjarto said after a meeting with Slovakia's foreign minister that MOL needs one more year to complete investments at its Slovak refinery that will allow a further shift to non-Russian crude.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

