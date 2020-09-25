Hungary aims for sharp reduction in budget deficit next year -minister

Adds detail, more comments

BUDAPEST, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's government is aiming for a sharp reduction in the budget deficit next year after the coronavirus pandemic blew a hole in public finances seen at 7% to 9% of gross domestic product this year, the finance minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government spent hundreds of billions of forints on medical equipment and economic stimulus to ease the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to send Hungary into a deep recession this year.

Mihaly Varga told an economic conference fiscal policy would continue to support the recovery, but did not elaborate on specific steps the government plans to take this year and next.

"This will not be like a rubber ball hitting the floor and bouncing back," Varga said, adding that the latest indicators suggested a weaker recovery than anticipated in previous months.

He said most European Union countries were unlikely to bring their budget deficit below a 3% of GDP threshold next year and Hungary "would not mind" this scenario as it would give it more fiscal leeway to boost the economy.

"For the time being, we obviously stick to our plan for a sharp reduction in the budget deficit next year, perhaps even coming close to 3%," Varga said.

The National Bank of Hungary, which raised its one-week deposit rate by 15 basis points on Thursday to shore up the weakening forint, said the deficit could come in at around the current 2.9% target next year. However, it said that forecast did not account for any new planned stimulus measures.

