Hungary aiming to prevent economy sliding into recession, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's government is aiming to stave off the economy sliding into recession, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday after data earlier this week showed the economy contracting in quarterly terms for the first time in more than two years.

Orban told public radio that his government, which is expected to unveil an overhauled 2023 budget next month, would continue to support families and seek to maintain full employment amid a slowdown triggered by the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

