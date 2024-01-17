Hungarian rates falling to 6-7% by mid-year is realistic, Virag says

By Francois Murphy

VIENNA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The market expectation that the Hungarian central bank will cut interest rates to between 6% and 7% by the middle of the year from the current 10.75% is realistic, its Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday.

Data released last week showed Hungary's inflation, which scaled the European Union's highest levels at 25% a year ago, easing to an annual 5.5% in December, half a percentage point below the median forecast in a Reuters survey.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference on central and eastern Europe in Vienna, Virag told reporters that the data undershot the central bank's own forecast and showed that "widespread and sustained" disinflation was taking hold.

He said inflation could move "very close" to the top of the bank's 2% to 4% target band in the spring months, adding that Hungary's inflation had moved in line with levels elsewhere in central Europe.

"Based on the currently available information, there are as many arguments in favour of reducing interest rates by 75 basis points or by 100 basis points at the end of January rate-setting meeting," Virag said.

While not committing to stepping up the pace of cuts to 100 bps at the Jan. 30 meeting, Virag noted that last month's decision to cut rates by 75 bps was unanimous, signalling a clear dovish shift in the bank's strategy.

The forint EURHUF= eased to two-week lows of 381 to the euro after Virag's comments, underperforming central European currencies.

Virag added that any acceleration in the pace of rate-cutting from the current level of 75 basis points a month could only be temporary.

"If we decide on the January rate setting meeting that we speed up the rate cutting cycle instead of 75 basis points to 100 basis points, it can be only a temporary phenomenon," Virag said.

"For one month or two months or for three months, I think it's too early to judge because it depends on the data."

Virag said the bank would maintain positive real interest rates to ensure continued disinflation, with analysts in a December Reuters survey projecting headline inflation at 4.95% at the end of this year.

"We will maintain a positive interest rate environment and we will guarantee an adequate interest rate spread compared to the advanced markets, which will jointly ensure that disinflation continues," he said.

