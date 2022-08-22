Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant restarts reactor after maintenance

Releads with reactor 2 running almost at nominal capacity

BUDAPEST, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has restarted its reactor 2 after maintenance with the block running at 457 MW late on Monday, close to its nominal capacity of about 500 MW, data on the website of the Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority showed.

Of the four reactors of Paks, two are running at nominal capacity, while one is still shut down for maintenance. Operator MVM Paksi Atomeromu Zrt did not reply to emailed questions from Reuters. Data on the grid operator Mavir's website confirmed that the second reactor was now online again.

Reactor 1 was shut down for maintenance on Aug. 6 and is expected to come back online next month.

With the two reactors down for maintenance, and European prices surging, day-ahead power prices in Hungary have spiked recently. The Paks nuclear plant generates about 40% of the country's electricity needs, and imports have increased with Paks at reduced capacity.

"With German spot prices above 600 euros/MWh and low hydro levels in the Balkans, spot prices in Hungary are going higher again. The main driver is Russian gas cut in NS1," a trader with a Western utility active in Hungarian power and gas markets said on Monday, referring to the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Paks currently has four small Russian-built VVER 440 reactors with a combined capacity of about 2,000 megawatts that started operating between 1982 and 1987.

Hungary's four existing reactors at Paks were supposed to retire between 2032 and 2037 but the government is now considering plans to extend the lifetime of the reactors.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves, additional reporting by Marek Strzelecki in Warsaw; editing by David Evans)

