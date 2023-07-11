News & Insights

Hungarian inflation to fall rapidly over coming months -central banker

Credit: REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

July 11, 2023 — 12:27 pm EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation is expected to fall rapidly over the coming months, slowing into single-digit territory by the autumn, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told private broadcaster InfoRadio in an interview on Tuesday.

Virag added, however, that the central bank should pursue a monetary policy that ensures disinflation continues next year, when economic growth is expected to accelerate, while real wage growth could return late in 2023.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Mark Potter)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.