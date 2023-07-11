Hungarian inflation to fall rapidly over coming months -central banker

BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian inflation is expected to fall rapidly over the coming months, slowing into single-digit territory by the autumn, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told private broadcaster InfoRadio in an interview on Tuesday.

Virag added, however, that the central bank should pursue a monetary policy that ensures disinflation continues next year, when economic growth is expected to accelerate, while real wage growth could return late in 2023.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Mark Potter)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.