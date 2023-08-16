News & Insights

Hungarian economy to rebound in Q3 and Q3 -minister

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's worse-than-expected second-quarter GDP data show the bottom of the economic downturn this year and performance will improve in the second half of the year, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.

Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI shrank by an annual 2.4% in the second quarter based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for an 1.2% contraction, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said.

