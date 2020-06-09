Hungarian economy can recovery strongly from Q3 -Virag

Adds more comments, detail

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy can recover strongly from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic from the third quarter, central bank Deputy Governor nominee Barnabas Virag told a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Virag, the Hungarian central bank's managing director in charge of monetary policy and economic analysis, added that tackling the economic fallout of the pandemic could however take years and inflation would be volatile in the period ahead.

"The economic policy of the next years will be defined by handling the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and this will not mean winning several quarters but the need to manage the next years appropriately," Virag said.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy unexpectedly resigned last month, raising questions about the future direction of the bank's monetary policy.

The nomination of Virag, who joined the NBH in 2003, will ensure policy continuity at the bank, which has supported Prime Minister Viktor Orban's pro-growth agenda with low interest rates and unconventional measures, analysts have said.

Earlier on Tuesday data showed Hungarian headline inflation slowing to an annual 2.2% in May from 2.4% in April, while core inflation also slowed slightly, which Virag said reflected a gradual slowdown in the pace of price growth.

The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Virag added that inflation would be volatile in the period ahead due to large swings in fuel and food prices.

The bank will need to devote special attention to supporting lending markets and preserving financial stability as Hungary emerges from the pandemic, taking any required action swiftly, Virag said.

He added that monetary policy would need to remain proactive and innovative. The next policy meeting is on June 23, when the Monetary Council will discuss the key economic forecasts of the bank's quarterly inflation report.

