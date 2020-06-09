Hungarian economy can recovery strongly from Q3 -cbanker nominee

BUDAPEST, June 9 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy can recover strongly from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic from the third quarter, central bank Deputy Governor nominee Barnabas Virag told a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

Virag, the Hungarian central bank's managing director in charge of monetary policy and economic analysis, added however that tackling the economic fallout of the pandemic could take years and inflation would be volatile in the period ahead.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

