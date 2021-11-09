Hungarian central bank's key inflation gauge rises to 4.7% y/y in Oct

The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to 4.7% in October from 4% in September, the bank said on Tuesday.

October inflation published earlier significantly exceeded analyst forecasts.

"Measures of household inflation expectations are more volatile than usual," the central bank said in its monthly assessment of inflation trends.

"The indicators did not change in October from the previous month. However, they exceed the central bank's target range."

