Hungarian central bank's key inflation gauge rises to 4.7% y/y in Oct

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge rose to 4.7% in October from 4% in September, the bank said on Tuesday.

October inflation published earlier significantly exceeded analyst forecasts.

"Measures of household inflation expectations are more volatile than usual," the central bank said in its monthly assessment of inflation trends.

"The indicators did not change in October from the previous month. However, they exceed the central bank's target range."

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.