Hungarian central bank signs EUR 4 bln repo deal with ECB

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) has agreed with the European Central Bank (ECB) to set up a repo line arrangement to provide euro liquidity to Hungarian banks to address possible euro liquidity needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the deal, the ECB provides euro liquidity to a non-euro area central bank in exchange for adequate euro-denominated collateral. The NBH will be able to borrow up to 4 billion euros from the ECB until the end of June 2021, unless an extension is decided.

The ECB repo line comes on top of similar agreements with the Bank for International Settlements for 2 billion euros, and a repo facility by the Federal Reserve, and an fx swap deal with the Bank of China, which in total enables the NBH to increase foreign currency liquidity by up to 10 billion euros within a short time.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)

