Hungarian central bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected

BUDAPEST, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, in line with market expectations, which foresee no change in official rates at least until the end of next year.

The decision to keep the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at minus 0.05% was in line with the unanimous call of economists polled by Reuters. At 1201 GMT, the forint EURHUF=D3 traded at 330.1 versus the euro, unchanged from its levels just before the announcement.

The currency has regained some ground lost in the past months, amid hopes that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided. Even so, it remains central Europe's worst performer with a nearly 3% loss for the year.

Last month, the NBH reversed an earlier tightening in liquidity conditions and warned of downside risks to Hungary's growth outlook. The bank said its 3% inflation target could be reached even with the forint trading around 335 to the euro.

"We expect the Council to re-iterate that it is in 'data driven' mode and to maintain its assessment that inflationary risks are skewed to the downside," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

"While the easing of monetary conditions in the last meeting was consistent with the (NBH's) data-dependent policymaking ... we think scope for further moderation in inflation is limited, particularly on the back of a weaker forint in the last few months."

Headline inflation slowed to an annual 2.8% last month, below market forecasts. However, tax-adjusted core inflation, the bank's preferred measure of lasting price trends, rose to 3.4% from 3.2% in August.

The bank forecasts this price gauge will average 3.4% this year and next, according to its September inflation report, below its June forecasts. Analysts polled by Reuters expect headline inflation to average around 3.3% a year through 2021.

The bank's policy stance is also aided by global monetary easing and a deteriorating euro zone outlook. The International Monetary Fund has said the NBH's accommodative stance remains appropriate, while risks should be monitored.

"If the (Monetary Council) sounds too unconditionally dovish today, while claiming to be in "data-driven mode", that would weigh down on the forint in coming months," said economist Tatha Ghose at Commerzbank.

"When inflation actually begins to moderate during H1 2020, we see EUR-HUF falling back towards the 325.00 level."

