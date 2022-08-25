Hungarian central bank keeps one-week deposit rate on hold at 10.75% at tender

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank kept its one-week deposit rate NBHK on hold at 10.75% at a weekly tender on Thursday.

The forint EURHUF=D3 eased to 409.50 from 408.50 versus the euro immediately after the announcement.

Last month the National Bank of Hungary raised its base rate by 100 basis points to 10.75%, taking borrowing costs into double-digit territory for the first time since late 2008, and flagged more rate hikes to come. The bank is due to hold its monthly rate meeting on Aug. 30.

