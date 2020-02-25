Hungarian central bank holds rates, pledges to act if needed on inflation

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, and pledged to use all its tools to reach its inflation target if a lasting change in the outlook warrants policy action.

Following up on its recent hawkish message after higher-than-expected January inflation, which at an annual 4.7% ran above the top of its 2% to 4% tolerance range, the bank said it would look at fresh economic data next month in its quarterly inflation report.

"Based on this, it (the MPC) will determine the extent of step necessary to achieve the inflation target," the Monetary Council said in a statement, keeping its accommodative stance.

"If a sustained change in the outlook for inflation warrants it, the Monetary Council will be ready to use every instrument at its disposal."

The jump in headline inflation in January and a plunge in the forint EURHUF=D3 to record lows versus the euro led the NBH earlier this month to signal that it would use all available tools if needed to fight high inflation.

That message has pulled Budapest interbank rates sharply higher and stabilised the forint, despite a selloff on global markets this week on rising fears over the economic fallout of the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the bank dropped a previous reference in its statement to inflation risks being "symmetrical". But it still reiterated that following a temporary rise, CPI was expected to return to the tolerance band by the end of the first quarter.

Analysts said markets were waiting to see if the NBH delivers on its promise to keep inflation in check.

Economic growth is expected to slow this year.

"If inflation slides below 4% in line with the central bank's current expectations, and core CPI indices do not rise further/do not exceed the 4% level in a lasting way, and the forint stabilises, a hike in the base rate or the overnight depo rate could be avoided in 2020," CIB Bank said in a note.

The NBH held its base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% on Tuesday, in line with a Reuters poll.

"We sense that the MPC is still inherently ultra-dovish and will not easily tighten rates unless there were sharp pressure on the exchange rate," Commerzbank said in a note before the meeting.

The forint, which hit a record low of 340.40 on Feb. 12, traded at 337.14 versus the euro after the bank's comments, firmer than 337.50 before.

