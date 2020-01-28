Hungarian central bank holds rates, ignores weakening forint

Hungary's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as expected, sticking to its loose policy stance as the economy is set to slow this year and inflation is expected to retreat from December's seven-year highs.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.