Hungarian central bank delivers 3rd rate hike in a row to curb inflation

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its base rate by 30 basis points to 1.5% HUINT=ECI on Tuesday, as expected, delivering its third tightening in a row to rein in inflation largely fuelled by a strong economic recovery.

It also raised its collateralised loan rate and the overnight deposit rate HUODPO=ECI by the same margin to 2.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

The National Bank of Hungary in June became the first European Union monetary authority to start raising borrowing costs since the coronavirus outbreak and pledged to do more to curb price pressures. It raised its key rate again in July by 30 basis points.

While headline inflation slowed to an annual 4.6% in July from 5.3% in June, it remained above the central bank's 2% to 4% target range.

The bank has said the size of the July hike would be indicative of its August move, all but committing to another increase of the same magnitude.

In a Reuters poll, 11 out of 12 economists saw the base rate rising by 30 basis points on Tuesday. One analyst projected no rate change.

"Today, the central bank will likely confirm that it is not ending its hiking cycle to switch to data-driven mode – in which case, the market will be vindicated. So far so good," Commerzbank analysts said in a note before the meeting.

The forint EURHUF=D3 has firmed to 349.50 on Tuesday from around 360 at the time of previous rate increase on July 27, reflecting expectations of further policy tightening.

After the July meeting the bank said it would continue the tightening cycle by taking "firm steps" on a monthly basis. It also said it would review its quantitative easing programme at its August meeting.

Over the past two months, long-term interest rate forecasts have shifted 110 basis points higher on average. Analysts now see the base rate at 2.4% by the end of next year and 2.7% by the end of 2023 compared with 1.25% and 1.5%, respectively, seen in June.

The central bank said it would review its policy course when assessing its quarterly inflation report at its Sept. 21 meeting, when it also publishes revised economic forecasts.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

