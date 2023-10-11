News & Insights

Hungarian central bank cut rate in unanimous Sept vote -minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

October 11, 2023 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank voted unanimously to lower the top of its interest rate corridor by 250 basis points to 14% last month, it said in the minutes of its September 26 policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The appearance of risks to global disinflation and the volatility of international investor sentiment justify cautious monetary policy," the minutes said, after the bank also cut its key one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 13%, aligning it with the base rate.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.