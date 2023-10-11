Hungarian central bank cut rate in unanimous Sept vote -minutes

BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank voted unanimously to lower the top of its interest rate corridor by 250 basis points to 14% last month, it said in the minutes of its September 26 policy meeting on Wednesday.

"The appearance of risks to global disinflation and the volatility of international investor sentiment justify cautious monetary policy," the minutes said, after the bank also cut its key one-day deposit rate by 100 bps to 13%, aligning it with the base rate.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Boldizsar Gyori)

