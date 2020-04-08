Hungarian central bank can tighten if needed, deputy governor says

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, April 8 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary can raise the 0.9% rate on its new one-week deposit tool if market conditions justify it, the bank's deputy governor said on Wednesday, adding that the one-week deposit rate will be the strongest interest rate in the future.

Marton Nagy also told an online briefing that at its Tuesday meeting the NBH, by widening the interest rate corridor, has created the possibility to tighten policy if needed, and the ultra-accommodative policy stance "was over."

The central bank raised its collateralised loan rates on Tuesday and announced a bond-buying programme and massive lending programme for companies to support the coronavirus-stricken economy.

Nagy said from now on the NBH board will decide on the one-week deposit rate every Thursday.

"The one-week depo rate stays at 0.9% for the time being, but we can divert from this upward or downward if necessary," Nagy said. "If the market conditions warrant it, we will divert from it upwards immediately."

He said the bank wanted to drain liquidity at the short end and inject it on the long end to influence the yield curve.

The Monetary Council will set its other interest rates at its regular meetings. NBHI

Nagy said the wider interest rate corridor allowed the bank to react to market volatility and changing liquidity conditions flexibly.

He reiterated that the bank had no exchange rate target for the forint but was bothered by the currency's volatility.

Nagy also said the central bank will try to drive down longer-term yields.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)

