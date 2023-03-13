US Markets
SIVB

Hungarian c.bank sees no direct impact from SVB, Signature Bank

March 13, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, March 13 (Reuters) - There is no direct impact on Hungary's banking market from licence withdrawal of Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O, the Hungarian central bank said on Monday.

The lending and balance sheet figures of local banks are healthy, it added.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, writing by Alan Charlish)

