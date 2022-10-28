Hungarian banks say extending loan rates cap 'distorts market'

Adds more comments, background

BUDAPEST, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian government's extension of a scheme that caps rates on variable-rate loans to include small and medium-sized businesses "distorts market conditions" and will make banks curb lending, the country's Bank Association said on Friday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which is striving to curb inflation that topped 20% in September and is still rising, said on Oct. 22 it would include variable-rate business loans in a scheme to cap loan rates and try to avoid a recession next year.

Rates on business loans will be capped at the 3-month interbank rate of June 28, which was 7.77%, as opposed to the current rate of 16.69%, after an emergency rate hike by the central bank on Oct. 14, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said, adding that banks will pay for the costs of the measure.

"This current high level of burden on banks and the uncertainty due to retroactive intervention in contracts has reached a critical level by now that will inevitably lead to a significant drop in retail and corporate-lending activity," the Association said in a statement.

The Bank Association urged targeted measures, and said the scheme of caps on mortgage rates and corporate loan rates "was neither proportionate, nor targeted".

In May, the government announced windfall taxes of 800 billion forints ($1.93 billion) on what it called "extra profits" earned by banks, energy companies and other firms. These taxes, designed to plug a budget deficit, hit Budapest stocks and rattled investors.

($1 = 413.47 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com; +36 1 327 4745; Reuters Messaging: krisztina.than.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.