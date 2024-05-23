Hung Hing Printing Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited (HK:0450) has released an update.

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key approvals included the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. The resolutions received near-unanimous support, with significant shares in favor of the company’s strategic decisions.

For further insights into HK:0450 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.