Hung Hing Printing Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited (HK:0450) has released an update.

Hung Hing Printing Group Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key approvals included the adoption of audited financial statements, director re-elections, and the authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. The resolutions received near-unanimous support, with significant shares in favor of the company’s strategic decisions.

