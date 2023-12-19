Hundreds stranded as parts of India's Tamil Nadu flooded after heavy rain

By Praveen Paramasivam

CHENNAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Heavy rain has paralysed several parts of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, inundating roads, affecting train services, and leaving authorities scrambling to rescue those stranded.

The deluge occurred while the state was still recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung, which lashed the coast this month, killing at least 13 people.

Tamil Nadu received almost 50 mm of rainfall between Sunday and Monday, compared with the 2.5 mm that would be normal at this time of year, the weather department said, and more rainfall is predicted on Tuesday.

Local media reported at least five people died in the flooding and accidents related to the rain, which primarily affected the districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

Entire neighbourhoods remained submerged on Tuesday, with houses appearing like lonely islands surrounded by murky, brown water, according to footage from Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Teams were using inflatable rafts to rescue people from houses and temples, and to distribute food packets to those they were unable to move to safety.

"Areas lying closer to riverbanks are still badly affected, while water levels in other areas are starting to recede," he said.

About 500 passengers travelling to the capital Chennai remained stranded at a station on Tuesday afternoon, over 36 hours after their train was terminated early due to suspension of rail services in the region, local media reported.

The state government blamed the chaos on "record rain", which they said was the highest in six decades, coupled with the fact that it was heavier than forecast and that the warning had also been received "a bit late".

Tamil Nadu is no stranger to floods. Eight years ago, its capital city of Chennai was battered by heavy rains that inundated large sections of the city and killed around 290 people.

(Writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.