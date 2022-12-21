US Markets
TSN

Hundreds of Tyson Foods employees to depart as company closes offices - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 21, 2022 — 06:21 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N employees from two of its largest business units plan to leave as the company consolidates its corporate offices to northwest Arkansas next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.