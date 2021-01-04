Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

