Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.
"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.
Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
