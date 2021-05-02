Hundreds of boats line up on Lake Geneva in border art project

Denis Balibouse Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

SAINT-GINGOLPH, Switzerland, May 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of boats lined up across Lake Geneva on Sunday in an artistic representation of the border between Switzerland and France that runs for 59 km (36.7 miles) down the middle of the waterway.

The "Brief Alignment" project was envisioned by Lausanne architect Bastian Marzoli as a collective performance to reflect on the nature of the frontier, organisers said.

Vessels from yachts to rowboats took part in the event, for which more than 250 vessels signed up.

