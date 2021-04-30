HUN vs. RDSMY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Chemical - Diversified stocks are likely familiar with Huntsman (HUN) and Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Huntsman is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Koninklijke DSM NV has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that HUN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

HUN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.27, while RDSMY has a forward P/E of 30.86. We also note that HUN has a PEG ratio of 1.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RDSMY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32.

Another notable valuation metric for HUN is its P/B ratio of 1.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RDSMY has a P/B of 3.83.

Based on these metrics and many more, HUN holds a Value grade of A, while RDSMY has a Value grade of C.

HUN stands above RDSMY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HUN is the superior value option right now.

