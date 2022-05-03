HUN vs. PPG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Chemical - Diversified stocks are likely familiar with Huntsman (HUN) and PPG Industries (PPG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Huntsman and PPG Industries are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HUN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HUN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.89, while PPG has a forward P/E of 18.32. We also note that HUN has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. PPG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53.

Another notable valuation metric for HUN is its P/B ratio of 1.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, PPG has a P/B of 4.89.

These metrics, and several others, help HUN earn a Value grade of A, while PPG has been given a Value grade of C.

HUN stands above PPG thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HUN is the superior value option right now.

