HUN Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Top Estimates Amid Pricing Pressure

Huntsman Corporation’s HUN fourth-quarter 2025 loss (as reported) was 56 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 82 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 37 cents compared with a loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter. It was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents.

Revenues were $1,355 million, down around 7% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,327.9 million. HUN saw volume pressure in the quarter, along with lower pricing in some parts of its portfolio.

HUN’s Q4 Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues from the segment fell 8% year over year to $897 million. The figure beat our estimate of $883 million. The downside was due to lower average selling prices, partly masked by higher sales volumes. MDI selling prices fell mainly due to less favorable supply and demand dynamics.

Performance Products: Revenues moved down 6% to $224 million, which was below our estimate of $225.7 million. The decrease was mainly caused by lower sales prices. Sales volumes were relatively stable.

Advanced Materials: Revenues from the unit decreased 4% to $243 million and missed our estimate of $264.6 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher average selling prices. Sales volumes decreased in infrastructure coatings and general industry segments due to soft demand.

HUN’s Financials

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $20 million as compared to $108 million in the prior-year quarter. The company had around $1.3 billion in combined cash and unused borrowing capacity as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Huntsman spent $57 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations compared with $51 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $77 million in the reported quarter.

HUN’s Q1 Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, adjusted EBITDA for Polyurethanes is anticipated in the roughly $25 million to $40 million range, Performance Products in about $20 million to $30 million, and Advanced Materials in about the $38 million to $42 million range, reflecting continued challenging market conditions and seasonal softness as well as benefits from cost savings actions underway into 2026. The company also highlighted ongoing inventory alignment and cost savings programs that are expected to further support cash flow and operational resilience throughout the year.

HUN’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman have lost 30.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 14.6% decline.

HUN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are AngloGold Ashanti Plc AU, Methanex Corporation MEOH and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

AngloGold Ashanti is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 20. AU sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. The consensus estimate for AU’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.90 per share, indicating a 113.5% year-over-year surge. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Methanex is expected to report fourth-quarter results on March 5. MEOH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, indicating a 35% year-over-year decline.

Avino Silver is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, indicating a 14.3% year-over-year decline.

