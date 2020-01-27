HUN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.64, changing hands as low as $21.26 per share. Huntsman Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUN's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $25.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.37.

