HUN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.37, changing hands as low as $29.26 per share. Huntsman Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.535 per share, with $41.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.