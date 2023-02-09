Humphreys Robert W Increases Position in Delta Apparel (DLA)

Fintel reports that Humphreys Robert W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.43MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.45% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Apparel is $25.50. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 119.45% from its latest reported closing price of $11.62.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Apparel is $520MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual EPS is $1.74, a decrease of 38.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Apparel. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLA is 0.23%, a decrease of 46.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.24% to 5,125K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 745K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 68.86% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 602K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 45.71% over the last quarter.

Wilen Investment Management holds 406K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 39.64% over the last quarter.

Western Standard holds 345K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 25.54% over the last quarter.

Deep Field Asset Management holds 219K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing a decrease of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLA by 69.93% over the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel and related accessory products. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and distribution tiers, including department stores, mid and mass channels, e-retailers, sporting goods and outdoor retailers, independent and specialty stores, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also available direct-to-consumer at its branded retail stores and on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.