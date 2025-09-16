Humphrey Yang: I Stopped Buying These 10 Things

A recent PwC survey found that 84% of Americans planned to reduce their spending in the next six months, with higher prices cited as a key reason. Whether you want to live with less clutter or need to stretch your budget before the holidays, now’s the time to review which purchases are worth it.

In a recent YouTube video, personal finance YouTuber Humphrey Yang discussed 10 products and services he stopped buying. Learn why these purchases may be unwise and how you can save money.

Airbnb Stays

Yang discussed how Airbnb stays have become more similar in price to hotels over the last few years, with cleaning fees playing a role. He also mentioned other drawbacks, such as commercialization, fewer amenities, inconvenient host rules and lack of loyalty point transfers.

You may be better off comparing hotel prices online, being flexible with trip dates or using loyalty points to cover your stay.

Physical Books

If you’re a book lover, you might have a habit of collecting expensive physical copies that you don’t get around to reading and that just take up space. Yang admitted he would sometimes stop reading after 10 pages, so he has found clutter-free alternatives to buying physical books.

He explained, “These days, I’d much rather get my information either through listening to it via audiobook or podcast, and if I really want a book, I might just ask my friends if they have a copy of that said book first.”

Overpriced Car Insurance

According to Experian data, Americans paid average monthly car insurance premiums of $194 in August 2025. While you need this coverage to legally drive and financially protect yourself, you can avoid paying too much if you reassess your options.

After noticing he was driving fewer miles after his move to San Francisco, Yang contacted his car insurance company and was able to reduce his monthly premiums by $40. He recommended comparing prices from multiple companies and considering your coverage needs.

One-Time Clothing

Whether you have a party, a friend’s wedding or some other event coming up, you might feel tempted to buy a new outfit or accessory. But as Yang learned with a cowboy hat purchase, that item can become a big waste of money since you might never use it again after that day.

He said, “My new rule of thumb is that if I’m going to wear it at least a few times, then I could probably justify that purchase, but if I’m only going to wear it once, I’ll probably pass.”

Premium or Cable TV

Yang discussed dropping YouTube TV after the price significantly increased. In the end, he determined it would cost him around $1,000 annually for something he wouldn’t use that often.

While you might find TV worth the cost if you’re a frequent viewer, you can consider cheaper alternatives. A Ramsey Solutions blog post listed regular YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV and library rentals as free entertainment options. You can also be selective about individual streaming services, such as Netflix and Hulu.

Unfamiliar Investments

While investing is a good way to build wealth, doing it without research can be an expensive mistake. Yang discussed his experience with failed angel investments and encouraged digging into the details about any unfamiliar investment before you contribute your money.

He explained, “Like if you buy into a mutual fund, you should know what that mutual fund is holding, what types of stocks are in there, what the risk profile looks like and basically if your money is being put to work for you in the way that you want it to.”

Bulk Food

Buying the right items in bulk can help you maximize your grocery budget. But Yang said that he would buy bulk perishables like eggs, milk and meat, which would often spoil before he finished them.

Unless you’re sure you’ll use such items in time, consider sticking with nonperishable bulk items, such as canned goods, paper towels, trash bags and toiletries.

On-Sale Items

When your favorite store advertised a big sale, you might have gotten caught up in the rush, bought items you didn’t really need and wasted your money. Because of this common issue, Yang said it’s best not to let sales affect you, but he made an exception for Black Friday.

He explained, “I find that those sales are actually worth looking at only if you had an item in mind that you were thinking of buying that you know will go on sale.”

Video Call Subscriptions

Yang discussed how he no longer has a paid Zoom subscription since he found he didn’t really need all the premium features. He also mentioned alternatives, such as Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. Check the features to see if the free version of these services can do what you need.

Extended Warranties

According to the IMARC Group, extended warranties were a $48.38 billion market in the U.S. in 2024. Whether you’re buying a car or a gadget, you may feel tempted to purchase a warranty for peace of mind, but there’s also a chance you’ll get nothing for your money.

Yang discussed how extended warranty plans often cost too much and have exclusions that limit their usefulness. Rather than buying these warranties, he replaces his broken items when necessary. An option would be to set aside savings to cover repairs or replacements.

