Hummingbird Resources: New CEO at Pasofino Gold

December 02, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources announces the appointment of Brett A. Richards as the new CEO of Pasofino Gold, bringing over 37 years of mining industry expertise to the company. Richards, known for his successful leadership in West African mining projects, will guide Pasofino’s strategic development while Warren Greenslade transitions to other opportunities. This leadership change aims to propel Pasofino’s growth and operational success in the gold mining sector.

