Hummingbird Resources: New CEO at Pasofino Gold

Hummingbird Resources announces the appointment of Brett A. Richards as the new CEO of Pasofino Gold, bringing over 37 years of mining industry expertise to the company. Richards, known for his successful leadership in West African mining projects, will guide Pasofino’s strategic development while Warren Greenslade transitions to other opportunities. This leadership change aims to propel Pasofino’s growth and operational success in the gold mining sector.

