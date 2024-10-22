News & Insights

Hummingbird Resources Boosts Strategic Position with Pasofino Funding

October 22, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

Hummingbird Resources (GB:HUM) has released an update.

Hummingbird Resources has announced that Pasofino Gold Limited, in which it holds a controlling interest, successfully completed a private placement raising approximately $2.4 million to support its Dugbe Gold Project in Liberia. This move allows Hummingbird to maintain its majority shareholding, albeit slightly reduced to around 50.4%, positioning the company strategically in the mining sector. The raised funds aim to advance exploration and development activities, highlighting Hummingbird’s commitment to expanding its asset base and increasing gold production.

