Hummingbird Resources: The Turning Point Is Upon Us

Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) is a gold producer with one main production asset, Yanfolila in south western Mali and one development asset, Dugbe in Liberia. Yanfolila produced its first gold in December 2017, and production guidance expects 110,000-125,000ozs in 2019 and 130,000+ in 2020. Pre-production probable reserves were 710,535ozs at 3.14g/t and total resources of 2.2Mozs at 2.4 g/t, they have an exploration footprint of circa 4000km2. They also own 18% of Cora Gold, an exploration business also quoted in the UK currently valued at £10m. It's a 95% local workforce so far with no history of any major issues and ramped up the mine on budget.

Production largely comes from two main pits currently; Komana West (239,000oz reserves) and Komana East (471,000ozs reserves) with the additional option of using the Gonka pit, which is 5km from the plant but not in the current mine plan/reserves numbers etc. as well as the Sanioumale East and West pits c. 15km to the North of the process plant. In July 2019, they brought on a second ball mill, taking the plant capacity up from 1.24Mtpa to 1.4Mtpa based on a blend of oxide and hard rock ores (its pure hard rock capacity grew from 1Mtpa to 1.24Mtpa) with capex of U$13m and on budget and a little ahead of timing schedule. Management is on record with a strong July production and record August, meaning that upcoming Q3s will be the first almost full quarter with the extra capacity operating (see more later).

The Dugbe gold project in Liberia has 4.2Mozs @1.4g/t and a PEA at U$1,300 gold price with an IRR of 29% and an NPV at 10% discount rate of U$186m with a 20-year mine life at 125,000ozs a year, capex needed circa U$250m estimate. HR is very clear it would like a larger partner to help with the capex and development of this project, and it won't try and develop it alone. One would hope, with the improved gold environment, management has a much better chance of bringing this option into play. Guesstimate value circa U$40m depending on what sort of deal they could get to the table, it's in HR's books at U$65m.

Please see the company's latest presentation and first half 2019 results.

Back in Q4 2018, HR had a suspected pit wall failure and had to divert resources to deal with this in Q4 and Q12019. It's well documented in press releases etc., and for historic background worth reading Investors - Hummingbird Resources Plc. This meant that 1Q 2019 was quite poor and 2Q was the start of recovery, meaning 1H results generally were tough. 51,034ozs (1Q 23,807, 2Q 27,466), U$67.1m revenue and EBITDA only U$9.9m. The B/S also got quite tight during this period, but they are clearly through this now. This explains the main reason why the share price has had a very torrid period during 2019 but also helps to present the opportunity for new investors.

There are only a few brokers covering the stock and estimates of 2019 EBITDA U$47m look around consensus implying U$37m in the 2H (after only U$9.9m in 1H) or U$6m a month, and the company is relatively happy with these expectations after reiterating guidance at the half-year results and the second ball mill successfully ramping up recently. We think, at 10,000oz production a month (to reach annual guidance), they are making around U$7m EBITDA at current gold prices, making the second half and full-year EBITDA estimates very credible. This means that 3Q results (due mid October) will likely represent something of a significant turning point for the business's financial run rate, a circa U$20m+ EBITDA number. Management has already said August was a clear record month.

At the half year results, the company had U$51m debt, U$8m cash, and net debt U$43m (also gold inventory worth circa U$5m). This compares to a current market cap of U$105m. Perhaps, more to the point, if gold price remains at current levels for 2020 (production guidance above 130,000), then U$70-85m EBITDA looks very credible indeed next year.

On the capex side, the U$13m for the ball mill was the largest single item in 2019, and maintenance capex is quite low running at around U$4m pa. Management will likely ramp up exploration investment from here, given the current low mine life, but the key point is that HR has very low capex from here and has become incredibly cash generative. Again, we should see the 3Q results as a watershed moment for this. We think the business can become net cash around half year 2020 or 9 months away. This means the stock market balance sheet worries at the start of 2019 will turn around to see a net cash business mid 2020, which is an incredibly fast deleveraging.

It is true that the current life of mine plan only runs to 2026 and that management is working on a new plan which has somewhat missed publication deadlines in recent quarters. It's likely one or both pits would switch to underground operations circa 2023 under current thinking. An updated study would also likely include open pit mining from the Gonka pit (internally estimated 292,900ozs at 3.96g/t, slightly higher grade). It's also clear that an increased exploration campaign in the coming 18 months should find sensible extensions to existing reserves. As the balance sheet was tight during first half 2019, management correctly didn't prioritize exploration expenditure, as this situation improves significantly, so we can expect better exploration plans. We are not overly concerned by the current shortish mine life as we believe there are plenty more deposits to discover in the area, Sanioumale West and East, Guirin West etc. Verbally, management thinks it can sustain a 130,000oz run rate for 10+ years.

If we were management in 1Q 2020, we would be thinking of paying a small dividend for the year 2019. U$4m is less than a month's free cash flow based on 2H2019 run rates but would give the shares a 4% yield as a good starting point. If they wanted to be truly stock market-friendly, they could easily move to make this U$4m a quarterly dividend payment once the balance sheet became net cash, so for second half 2020 onwards. Alternatively, a share buyback program at some point in 2020 looks eminently possible. At the moment, management has not articulated any sort of cash returns policy, but we hope that something is forthcoming during the first half 2020.

A current market cap of U$105m with a net debt-free balance sheet in mid 2020 (net debt June 2019 U$43m) and an EBITDA of circa U$80m+ in 2020 make HR look grossly undervalued. The Q3 report due out in October should represent something of a watershed moment for the financials, and we hope also the share price. There's a very clear free option in the Dugbe project that in a higher gold price environment might get realized. Management should look to implement some sort of investor returns policy during 2020. Price target set at 4*2020 EBITDA 80m = U$320m/353.7m shares = USD 0.9 or 74p compared to 24.5p now.

Clearly, this is a one asset gold producing business in Mali which opens up all sorts of possible risk issues. Debt is also not paid down yet, so any sort of mining issue that could happen tomorrow would have a major impact. Hence, any shares should be owned as a part of a balanced portfolio.

c shares bottomed at circa 5p in 2016 and now trade at 145p. At its worst, AAZ had circa U$50m of net debt and a market cap of only £6m whilst production was 72,000ozs in 2015 with EBITDA of 19m. Since then, management has transformed the business (and share price) to net cash and paying a sensible dividend; for 2019, AAZ estimates look like 84,000 ozs production and EBITDA 48m with a current market cap of U$200m and net cash. There is a clear precedent for a significant turnaround to be suitably rewarding for shareholders whilst HR is nearly double the size production and EBITDA than AAZ whilst currently only half its market cap.

