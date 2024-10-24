Humm Group’s AGM to Shape Future Leadership

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will review financial reports and vote on key resolutions, including the election of a new director and the adoption of the remuneration report. The meeting will be conducted by a poll, and shareholders registered by November 26, 2024, are eligible to vote. This AGM presents a critical opportunity for investors to influence company decisions and review the Group’s financial performance.

For further insights into AU:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.