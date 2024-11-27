Humm Group Reports Successful AGM and Business Growth

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced that both resolutions presented at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully carried, indicating positive shareholder support. The company highlighted the profitable growth of its core businesses across multiple countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, and the UK. Humm Group continues to provide diverse financial services like commercial lending and various credit card options.

