Humm Group Limited Reports Strong FY24 Performance

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has reported a strong financial performance for FY24 with an 18% increase in receivables to $5.0 billion and a 22% rise in cash profit after tax in the second half, despite facing economic challenges. The company continues to leverage its strengths in B2B relationships and credit management while addressing legacy technology issues to enhance customer experience. With a robust balance sheet and strategic investments, Humm Group is poised for long-term growth.

