Humm Group Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Humm Group Limited has disclosed its latest share buy-back details, with 50,000 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 19,189,512 shares already bought back. The announcement, dated 31st May 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing on-market buy-back program. This strategic move aims to manage the company’s capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

