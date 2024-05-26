News & Insights

Humm Group Continues Share Buy-Back

May 26, 2024 — 07:17 pm EDT

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has updated the market with its latest share buy-back information, revealing the purchase of 68,577 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an ongoing effort, with a total of 18,883,413 shares bought back to date. The update serves as a routine notification to investors regarding the company’s on-market share repurchase activities.

