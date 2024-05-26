Humm Group Continues Share Buy-Back

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has updated the market with its latest share buy-back information, revealing the purchase of 68,577 ordinary shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an ongoing effort, with a total of 18,883,413 shares bought back to date. The update serves as a routine notification to investors regarding the company’s on-market share repurchase activities.

For further insights into AU:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.