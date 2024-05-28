Humm Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, where a total of 19,046,090 ordinary shares had been repurchased before the previous day, with an additional 60,950 shares bought back on the last trading day. The buy-back is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

