Humm Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, where a total of 19,046,090 ordinary shares had been repurchased before the previous day, with an additional 60,950 shares bought back on the last trading day. The buy-back is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

