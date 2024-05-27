News & Insights

Stocks

Humm Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 18,951,990 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased before the previous day and an additional 94,100 bought back on the last trading day. The latest buy-back notification, part of a series of updates provided since the initial announcement on August 24, 2023, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its shares on the market as of May 28, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.