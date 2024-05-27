Humm Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 18,951,990 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased before the previous day and an additional 94,100 bought back on the last trading day. The latest buy-back notification, part of a series of updates provided since the initial announcement on August 24, 2023, reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its shares on the market as of May 28, 2024.

For further insights into AU:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.