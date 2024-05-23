Humm Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back, with a total of 129,695 shares purchased on the previous day, adding to the 18,753,718 shares already bought back. The ASX-listed company, with securities code HUM for ordinary fully paid shares, continues its buy-back strategy as part of its capital management plan.

