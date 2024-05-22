Humm Group Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Humm Group Limited (AU:HUM) has released an update.

Humm Group Limited has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 179,969 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of their market strategy, with the cumulative total reaching 18,573,749 shares bought back to date.

For further insights into AU:HUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.